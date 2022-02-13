$17.58 Billion in Sales Expected for General Electric (NYSE:GE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will post sales of $17.58 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.68 billion and the highest is $18.26 billion. General Electric posted sales of $17.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year sales of $78.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.97 billion to $81.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $84.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.56 billion to $85.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.38.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 6.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after acquiring an additional 51,786,710 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,391,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $610,970,000 after buying an additional 210,526 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in General Electric by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 5.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,532,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $384,042,000 after buying an additional 1,450,924 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,674,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,664,776,000 after buying an additional 513,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $96.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. General Electric has a twelve month low of $88.05 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.05. The stock has a market cap of $106.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.14%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

