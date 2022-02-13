$174.23 Million in Sales Expected for Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) to report $174.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Solo Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $175.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $173.92 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Solo Brands will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $558.82 million, with estimates ranging from $537.40 million to $575.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Solo Brands.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.05 million. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on DTC. Bank of America started coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Solo Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.43.

Solo Brands stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. Solo Brands has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.78.

In other Solo Brands news, CEO John Merris acquired 14,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $199,459.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTC. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solo Brands (DTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.