19,261 Shares in Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV) Purchased by Provenire Capital LLC

Provenire Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in Zenvia during the third quarter worth about $11,880,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zenvia in the third quarter valued at about $3,781,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zenvia during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,700,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zenvia during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,063,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Zenvia during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. 25.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zenvia alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ZENV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zenvia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Zenvia from $30.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of ZENV stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Zenvia Inc has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $20.01.

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.33 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Zenvia Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Zenvia Company Profile

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV).

Receive News & Ratings for Zenvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.