$2.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.22. Global Payments reported earnings of $1.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year earnings of $9.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.23 to $9.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.04 to $11.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS.

GPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.60.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $64,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $205,885 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 0.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 32,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,151,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,448. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.98. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.55%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

