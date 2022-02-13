200,000 Shares in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,200,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Progyny by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,630,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,322,000 after purchasing an additional 569,765 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth $2,009,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progyny by 238.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 29,011 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Progyny by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 35,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Progyny by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progyny alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGNY. TheStreet lowered shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

In related news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $575,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $441,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 181,660 shares of company stock valued at $8,924,430 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Progyny stock opened at $40.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 1.72. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.45 and a 12-month high of $68.32.

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.