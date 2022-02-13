21,513 Shares in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Purchased by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 464,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,828,000 after purchasing an additional 250,853 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 511,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,256,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 300,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 145,795 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 98,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 56,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. 27.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $399,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 18,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $502,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,865 shares of company stock worth $2,226,516. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $27.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.21. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $30.58.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

