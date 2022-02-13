2,318 Shares in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Ingredion by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ingredion by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,253,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,911,000 after acquiring an additional 71,172 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ingredion by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,034,000 after acquiring an additional 17,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 12,768.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingredion news, SVP David Eric Seip bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $87.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $83.74 and a fifty-two week high of $101.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.94%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

