23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on 23andMe from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday.

Get 23andMe alerts:

Shares of 23andMe stock opened at 4.52 on Friday. 23andMe has a 52-week low of 3.96 and a 52-week high of 14.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 6.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of 8.12.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported -0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.16 by -0.05. The firm had revenue of 56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 54.30 million. 23andMe’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in 23andMe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $847,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new position in 23andMe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in 23andMe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in 23andMe by 206.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 31,669 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in 23andMe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 23andMe

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.