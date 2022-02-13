$241.20 Million in Sales Expected for Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) will announce $241.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $240.40 million to $242.00 million. Zurn Water Solutions reported sales of $526.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zurn Water Solutions.

Get Zurn Water Solutions alerts:

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $232.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.34 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on ZWS. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Zurn Water Solutions stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.79. The company had a trading volume of 791,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,754. Zurn Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $20.28 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Zurn Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,503,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $79,597,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $75,233,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $74,309,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $68,647,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zurn Water Solutions (ZWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.