2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Needham & Company LLC

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TWOU. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 2U from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair downgraded shares of 2U from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.10.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $9.03 on Thursday. 2U has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $680.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.34.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that 2U will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $103,243.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of 2U by 5,841.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 387,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,000 after purchasing an additional 380,524 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of 2U by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of 2U by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

