30,000 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Bought by Copernicus Capital Management LLC

Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000. Pfizer accounts for approximately 15.6% of Copernicus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2,697.5% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE opened at $50.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Benchmark increased their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.74.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

