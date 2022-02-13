3,157 Shares in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,676.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,221,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,578 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48,693.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 487,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,905,000 after acquiring an additional 486,938 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at about $33,927,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,115,000 after acquiring an additional 347,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 20.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,370,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,941,000 after acquiring an additional 229,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $98.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.27. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 13.02%.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $583,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $254,674.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

