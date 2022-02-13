3,487 Shares in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Acquired by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $83.33 on Friday. GXO Logistics Inc has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $105.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Several analysts have recently commented on GXO shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.43.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

