$35.93 Million in Sales Expected for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) will post sales of $35.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.00 million. Pacific Biosciences of California reported sales of $27.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full year sales of $130.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.76 million to $131.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $182.25 million, with estimates ranging from $179.40 million to $187.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pacific Biosciences of California.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

NASDAQ PACB opened at $11.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.44. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $51.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -53.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 20.32, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In related news, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $281,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $590,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 564.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 32,252 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,935,000 after purchasing an additional 85,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

