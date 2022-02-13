37,146 Shares in Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CURV. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Torrid during the third quarter valued at $23,809,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Torrid during the third quarter valued at $9,158,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Torrid during the third quarter valued at $1,877,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Torrid during the third quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Torrid during the third quarter valued at $113,000. 14.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CURV shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Torrid from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Torrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Torrid presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Torrid stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.87. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $33.19.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $306.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.36 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

