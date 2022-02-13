$4.14 Billion in Sales Expected for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) will announce $4.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.00 billion and the lowest is $3.27 billion. HollyFrontier reported sales of $2.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year sales of $17.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.04 billion to $17.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $23.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.74 billion to $27.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow HollyFrontier.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

HollyFrontier stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,345,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,126. HollyFrontier has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HFC. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 75.8% during the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 3,188.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HollyFrontier (HFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.