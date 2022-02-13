$415.05 Million in Sales Expected for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) will announce $415.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $409.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $421.50 million. Conn’s posted sales of $367.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CONN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Shares of NASDAQ CONN opened at $22.59 on Friday. Conn’s has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $666.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.09.

In related news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $151,103.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONN. Stephens Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Conn’s in the fourth quarter worth $101,262,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 182.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after buying an additional 349,733 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 37.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,921,000 after buying an additional 211,236 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the fourth quarter valued at $4,704,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the third quarter valued at $4,005,000. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

