$538.60 Million in Sales Expected for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) will post $538.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clarivate’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $575.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $501.70 million. Clarivate posted sales of $455.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clarivate.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clarivate in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Clarivate from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays downgraded Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE CLVT traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,202,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,901,675. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Clarivate has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average is $22.35.

In other Clarivate news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $774,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth $3,211,829,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at about $1,906,467,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Clarivate by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,920,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,693,000 after buying an additional 213,319 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the third quarter valued at about $547,157,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Clarivate by 13.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,627,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,848,000 after buying an additional 2,310,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

