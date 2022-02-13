$594.36 Million in Sales Expected for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) to report $594.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $558.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $623.00 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities reported sales of $492.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year sales of $2.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $528.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.58 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. CSFB set a $16.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of AQN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,936,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,584. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

