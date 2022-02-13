$7.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to post $7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $8.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.45. Lam Research posted earnings per share of $7.49 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year earnings of $32.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.92 to $33.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $38.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.85 to $44.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

LRCX traded down $34.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $559.99. 1,577,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,014. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $658.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $621.47. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $501.67 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The company has a market cap of $78.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $7,647,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,603 shares of company stock worth $21,642,325. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,438,927,000 after acquiring an additional 76,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,321,242,000 after purchasing an additional 29,491 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,295,939,000 after purchasing an additional 57,739 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,281,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,644,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

