7,080 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Acquired by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Airbnb by 34.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 0.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in Airbnb by 3.9% during the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in Airbnb by 4.0% during the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Airbnb by 8.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 172,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.09, for a total transaction of $33,899,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $7,195,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 956,873 shares of company stock worth $170,953,150. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

ABNB opened at $166.53 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.71 and a 1-year high of $218.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.14. The stock has a market cap of $105.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of -0.50.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.