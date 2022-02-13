7,118 Shares in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,118 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Granite Construction by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Granite Construction during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Granite Construction by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Granite Construction during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Granite Construction stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 59.76 and a beta of 1.38. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $44.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.14%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GVA shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

