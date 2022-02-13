$721.17 Million in Sales Expected for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will post sales of $721.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $729.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $717.00 million. IDEX posted sales of $652.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year sales of $3.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS.

IEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.09.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in IDEX by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in IDEX by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in IDEX by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in IDEX by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IEX traded down $4.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $189.84. The stock had a trading volume of 712,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,622. IDEX has a 1 year low of $188.15 and a 1 year high of $240.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.57 and its 200 day moving average is $222.73.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

