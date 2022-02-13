$74.78 Million in Sales Expected for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will report $74.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.87 million. AMERISAFE reported sales of $82.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full year sales of $302.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $302.70 million to $302.91 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $295.74 million, with estimates ranging from $291.00 million to $300.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AMERISAFE.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 661.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMSF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.78. 84,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.65. AMERISAFE has a 52 week low of $50.56 and a 52 week high of $67.10.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMERISAFE (AMSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.