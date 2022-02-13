88mph Trading Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 13th. One 88mph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $36.37 or 0.00085385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 88mph has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. 88mph has a market cap of $16.12 million and $319,750.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00037912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00105649 BTC.

About 88mph

88mph (CRYPTO:MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 463,412 coins and its circulating supply is 443,195 coins. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp . The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

88mph Coin Trading

