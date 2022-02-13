$890.39 Million in Sales Expected for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) will announce sales of $890.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $914.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $875.10 million. Valvoline posted sales of $701.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year sales of $3.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VVV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In related news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $53,796.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VVV traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.11. 1,596,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,739. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.85. Valvoline has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

