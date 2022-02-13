A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “A10 Networks, Inc. provides software based application networking solutions. Its solutions enable enterprises, service providers, Web giants, and government organizations to enhance, secure, and optimize the performance of their data center applications and networks. The company delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances and as virtual appliances across its Thunder Series and AX Series product families. A10 Networks, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Separately, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE ATEN opened at $12.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.52. A10 Networks has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $19.05.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $70.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.90 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that A10 Networks will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 4.24%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $41,406.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 6,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $81,857.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 762,174 shares of company stock valued at $11,436,276. 23.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in A10 Networks by 11.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,535,000 after buying an additional 558,820 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in A10 Networks by 15.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,769,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,810,000 after buying an additional 491,161 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in A10 Networks by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,707,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,469,000 after buying an additional 1,423,153 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in A10 Networks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,954,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,991,000 after buying an additional 23,497 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in A10 Networks by 24.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,598,000 after buying an additional 357,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

