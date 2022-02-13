Achain (ACT) Market Cap Achieves $5.99 Million

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Achain has traded up 26% against the US dollar. Achain has a market capitalization of $5.99 million and approximately $592,406.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.19 or 0.00220306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00037383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Achain’s official website is www.achain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

