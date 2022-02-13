Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.71.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $81.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 593.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,391,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,855,000 after buying an additional 3,758,536 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,982,000. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33,091.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,221,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,921,000 after buying an additional 2,214,799 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,151,000 after buying an additional 2,010,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

