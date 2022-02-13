Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Akaris Global Partners LP’s 10th Largest Position

Akaris Global Partners LP trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 25.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,537 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 6.0% of Akaris Global Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Akaris Global Partners LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Adobe by 20.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 476,299 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $274,216,000 after acquiring an additional 80,691 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 18.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $473.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $548.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $606.84. The stock has a market cap of $223.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.79.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,612 shares of company stock worth $11,652,117. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

