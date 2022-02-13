Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 53.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 590,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 690,000 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $60,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757,675 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,365,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,857,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $705,619,000 after buying an additional 3,086,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,359,733,000 after buying an additional 2,329,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,271.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,851,815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $190,552,000 after buying an additional 1,796,882 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.85.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $113.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.80. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total value of $4,032,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $228,162.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,954 shares of company stock worth $55,306,597 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.