Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,403 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nam Tai Property were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Nam Tai Property by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property in the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Nam Tai Property from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

NTP stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.90. Nam Tai Property Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $37.88.

Nam Tai Property

Nam Tai Property, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

