Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. 50.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATUS opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.17. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $38.19.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $145,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker bought 5,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $421,075 in the last 90 days. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Altice USA from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.08.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

