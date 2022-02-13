Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $136,000 Stock Holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,677 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Grifols were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Grifols by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,513,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,549,000 after purchasing an additional 529,928 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Grifols by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,354,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,793,000 after acquiring an additional 236,779 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Grifols in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its position in Grifols by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 492,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 224,200 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Grifols in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Grifols alerts:

NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $10.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average is $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.69. Grifols, S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.43.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRFS. Barclays cut shares of Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Grifols from €15.00 ($17.24) to €11.00 ($12.64) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About Grifols

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.