Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $138,000 Stock Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 10.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 21,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 9,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

CVBF opened at $23.70 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.74.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.86%.

In other news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $116,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

