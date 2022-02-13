Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) PT Lowered to €2,500.00 at KeyCorp

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from €2,750.00 ($3,160.92) to €2,500.00 ($2,873.56) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Adyen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Adyen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank raised shares of Adyen from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a €2,775.00 ($3,189.66) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Susquehanna cut shares of Adyen from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adyen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,893.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADYEY opened at $20.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.44. Adyen has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $34.94.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

