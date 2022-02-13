Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Adyen in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kratz anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year.

Get Adyen alerts:

ADYEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised shares of Adyen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Adyen from €2,750.00 ($3,160.92) to €2,500.00 ($2,873.56) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,893.75.

ADYEY opened at $20.72 on Friday. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.44.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.