Aethlon Medical (AEMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect Aethlon Medical to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ AEMD opened at $1.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.58. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $12.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 33,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

