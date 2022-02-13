Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.61.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Airbnb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $5.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,458,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,517,713. The company has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.14. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $129.71 and a twelve month high of $218.78.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $618,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total value of $24,499,230.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 956,873 shares of company stock worth $170,953,150. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 77.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 31.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

