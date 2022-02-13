AirIQ (CVE:IQ) Trading Down 4.8%

AirIQ Inc. (CVE:IQ)’s stock price was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 18,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 30,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

AirIQ Company Profile (CVE:IQ)

AirIQ Inc develops and operates a telematics asset management system using specialized software, digitized mapping, wireless communications, the internet, and the global positioning system in Canada. Its web-based platform provides fleet operators and vehicle owners with a suite of asset management solutions to monitor, manage, and protect their assets.

