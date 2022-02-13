Alberta Investment Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,800 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $10,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in American International Group by 35.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 896.5% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.36.

AIG stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.36. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $63.54. The firm has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

