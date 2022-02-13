Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 16,735 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,735 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Yum China were worth $12,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 4.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,237,000 after buying an additional 1,619,925 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the third quarter valued at about $71,686,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the third quarter valued at about $65,811,000. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in shares of Yum China by 18.0% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 6,957,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,957,000 after buying an additional 1,060,820 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yum China by 16.4% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,371,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,866 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

YUMC opened at $51.20 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average of $54.69.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.18.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.