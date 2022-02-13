Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 444,726 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 64.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 444,726 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $10,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 15,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 36,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,498 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.03.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $35.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.81 and a 52-week high of $61.50.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

