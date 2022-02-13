Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Short Interest Update

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AGNPF stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.01. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $32.50.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of nonÂ-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, and acute lung injury associated with COVID-19 in Canada and Australia.

