Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $237.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $172.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.65. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $163.60 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.58.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $83,136.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $116,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,740 shares of company stock worth $3,409,657. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 138,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after buying an additional 19,353 shares in the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 227,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,125,000 after buying an additional 48,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 172,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,466,000 after buying an additional 21,192 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

