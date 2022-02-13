Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 2,619 Shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Artesian Resources were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARTNA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Artesian Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

ARTNA has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Artesian Resources in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Artesian Resources news, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $201,067.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $46.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.05. Artesian Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 59.44%.

Artesian Resources Profile

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARTNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.