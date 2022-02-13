Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $384,000 Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 36.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,683,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.6% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 13,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASR opened at $218.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.29. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $164.11 and a 1-year high of $228.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $179.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.40.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

