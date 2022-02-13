Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $437,000 Stock Holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,630 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 220,585,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,205,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,705,000 after buying an additional 2,205,850 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,987 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,240,000 after acquiring an additional 869,441 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 852,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 533,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,892,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,594,000 after acquiring an additional 466,424 shares during the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEO opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $798.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

