Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) by 212.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,486 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in ESSA Pharma were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPIX. RTW Investments LP raised its position in ESSA Pharma by 976.5% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,053,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,227 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in ESSA Pharma by 48.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 720,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,590,000 after purchasing an additional 234,042 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in ESSA Pharma by 38.2% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 648,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after purchasing an additional 179,062 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP raised its position in ESSA Pharma by 59.4% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 281,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in ESSA Pharma by 50.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 273,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 91,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

EPIX opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $420.05 million, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.18. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Analysts expect that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

