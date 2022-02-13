Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Holdings in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 21.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,310 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Blucora were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCOR. Barclays PLC grew its position in Blucora by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Blucora by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,618,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,238,000 after purchasing an additional 359,727 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Blucora during the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Blucora by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Blucora by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on BCOR shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Blucora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The company has a market cap of $886.69 million, a PE ratio of -43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.62.

In other Blucora news, CEO Christopher William Walters acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $167,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Ernst acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $304,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 47,978 shares of company stock valued at $796,083. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

